Happy Pongal 2025 Wishes: 20+ Whatsapp Messages, Images, Text And Gifs To Share With Friends And Family

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy Pongal 2025 wishes: Pongal is one of the most celebrated festivals among Hindus because of its association with the harvest season. The auspicious festival is celebrated with huge joy and fervour in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and other states.



The four-day-long Pongal festival commemorates the Sun God, who is a provider for life on earth. Sun God spreads warmth and energy, which is needed for agricultural prosperity.

Pongal 2025 will begin on Tuesday, January 14 and the celebration will last till Friday, January 17. With the beginning of the festival, here are more than twenty WhatsApp texts, images, and messages to share with friends and family.

Happy Pongal 2025 WhatsApp wishes to hare

Wishing you and your family a bountiful harvest this Pongal. May your life be filled with happiness, health, and prosperity!

Happy Pongal! May this harvest festival bring an abundance of joy and prosperity to your life.

On this auspicious occasion of Pongal, may your life be as sweet as sakkarai pongal!

Wishing you a Pongal filled with sunshine, smiles, and success. Have a joyous celebration!

May the festival of Pongal fill your home with joy, warmth, and abundance. Happy Pongal!