Religious Atmosphere Restored In Tripura After BJP Govt Came To Power In 2018: CM Manik Saha

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Nov 10 (IANS) Chief Manik Saha on Saturday said that a religious atmosphere has been restored in Tripura following the establishment of the BJP-led in 2018 and emphasised that any attempts to incite unrest under the guise of religion would not be tolerated.

Addressing the Sanatan Dharma Sammelan at Netaji Subhash College in southern Tripura's Udaipur, the Chief Minister, without naming the previous Left Front government, said that an atheist environment prevailed in the state for 35 years.

“The religious atmosphere has returned since our government came to power in 2018. Any attempts to create unrest in the name of religion would not be tolerated in any way,” said Saha.

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for organising the meeting, saying,“Human society is a wonderful gift of God, and we have many duties. We are witnessing persecution against Sanatanis in Bangladesh. The Central government is monitoring this closely.”

“I caution everyone involved to be careful. Sanatan Dharma has endured numerous attacks before and remains steadfast. It is here today, and it will continue into the future,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister appreciated the presence of saints from across the country at the conference.

He said that Tripura is a state with a mixed population, where people of all castes and religions live together peacefully, and "we wish to continue this unity".

Criticising the opposition parties, Saha said that the opposition is now nearly invisible, like trying to find something with a microscope, as they gradually fade away.

“The opposition parties are attempting to create unrest by exploiting religion, but our government would not tolerate this. We hold trust and respect for all religions,” he stated.

Saha, who also holds the home portfolio, said that some claimed that there is no law and order in Tripura now, but earlier during the regimes of previous governments, there was only an atmosphere of murder and terror here.

“The law and order situation has significantly improved. The opposition spreads lies and tries to mislead the public, but people now understand the truth and would not give them a foothold,” he said.

Saha also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on public welfare since assuming office in 2014.

The Prime Minister has prioritised the development of various traditional temples, such as Kamakhya Temple in Assam, Dwarka Temple, Somnath Temple in Gujarat, and Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Tripura, he pointed out.