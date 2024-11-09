Death Toll Rises To 22 In Pakistan Railway Station Bombing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Quetta, Pakistan: A bomber killed at least 22 people Saturday at a railway station in Balochistan province, local officials and a group said.

The blast hit as waited on a at the main railway station in the provincial capital Quetta.

"The death toll has risen to 22, including one woman," said Shahid Rind, Balochistan spokesman, raising a toll of 17 provided by police.

An AFP journalist saw pools of blood and ripped backpacks at the scene, where a large metal sheet protecting passengers from the elements had been blown off.

Security personnel inspect the blast area after an explosion at a railway station in Quetta on November 9, 2024. (Photo by Banaras Khan / AFP)

A spokesperson for a local hospital said 46 people wounded in the blast had been brought to the facility, along with multiple dead.

The train station explosion hit at around 8:45 am (0345 GMT) and was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), one of the area's main separatist groups.

The attack "was carried out on a Pakistani army unit at Quetta railway station... after completing a course at the Infantry School," the BLA said in a statement.

The group frequently claims deadly attacks against security forces or Pakistanis from other provinces, notably Punjabis.

At Quetta station, police said they were working to determine the cause of the blast.

"When we reached here, initially it appeared that some explosive had perhaps been hidden or left in the luggage. But now we think it may be a suicide bomber," Muhammad Baloch, a senior local police official, told journalists.

Firefighters, rescuers and passengers were working through abandoned luggage on the platform, guarded by heavily armed members of the security forces.

In August, the BLA claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks by dozens of assailants who killed at least 39 people, one of the highest tolls to hit the region.