Blood On The Tracks Of India's Railways

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The statement above emphasizes the vital importance of personal engagement in a system's effectiveness, no matter how sophisticated or well-organized it may be.

India has the fourth-largest railway in the world, following the United States, Russia and China. It serves around 23 million on 14,000 trains daily. However, in terms of passenger service and rail safety, Indian Railways' record is badly lacking compared to its global peers.

Over 100,000 train-related deaths occurred in India between 2017 and 2021, according to a 2022 report published by the National Crime Records Bureau. This figure includes cases in which passengers fell from carriages and were hit by speeding trains in addition to train collisions.

Most recently, on October 27, at least 10 people were injured, with two in critical condition, following a stampede at Mumbai's busy Bandra Terminal triggered by a surge of travelers returning to their hometowns for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Major stations across India have seen a massive surge of passengers. During holidays, people who have migrated to big cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore for various reasons-mainly employment-head home by train.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a record 7,345 new special trains are operating to accommodate passengers during the festive season. However, the reality on the ground reveals that preparations are inadequate .

Passengers are being forced to sit in toilets due to overcrowding. This issue is common across many trains and is not new; similar conditions were observed last year and in previous years.