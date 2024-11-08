Tinygemsbreaks Aegis Capital Corp. Acts As Placement Agent On $2.4M Warrant Inducement For Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX)
Aegis Capital Corp.
has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984 and is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Today Aegis announced that it acted as exclusive placement agent on an approximately $2.4 million warrant inducement for
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) .
To view the full press release, visit
About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.
Safe & Green Holdings designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial and residential building construction in the United States. It redesigns, repurposes and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into Safe & Green, which are green building blocks for construction. The company serves architects, landowners, builders, and developers. The company was formerly known as SG Blocks, Inc and changed its name to Safe & Green Holdings Corp. in December 2022. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit
.
About TinyGems
TinyGems
is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 70+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
