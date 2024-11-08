Tinygemsbreaks Aegis Capital Corp. Acts As Placement Agent On $2.4M Warrant Inducement For Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aegis Capital Corp.

has been in the wealth management and business since 1984 and is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Today Aegis announced that it acted as exclusive placement agent on an approximately $2.4 million warrant inducement for

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) .

To view the full press release, visit



About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial and residential building construction in the United States. It redesigns, repurposes and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into Safe & Green, which are green building blocks for construction. The company serves architects, landowners, builders, and developers. The company was formerly known as SG Blocks, Inc and changed its name to Safe & Green Holdings Corp. in December 2022. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit

.

