Innosoda® Offers Fiber-Rich, Slow-Carb Refreshment As A Natural Alternative To Sugary And Artificially Sweetened Sodas

InnoSoda comes with natural flavours only

InnoSoda Ginger Lime, Raspberry and Cola

Logo of Clutch Nutrition

A soda innovation from Denmark: InnoSoda® offers fiber, slow carbs, and a clean label as a natural alternative to sugary and artificially sweetened sodas.

- Per B. Jeppesen, PhD, Associate Professor at Aarhus University Hospital

AARHUS, JUTLAND, DENMARK, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Danish bio- and foodtech company Clutch Nutrition ApS, known for its innovative beverage solutions, has introduced Clutch® InnoSoda ® – a soda that combines dietary fiber with slow-release carbohydrates, aimed at minimizing post-consumption blood sugar spikes. Developed as an alternative to conventional sugary and artificially sweetened sodas, InnoSoda® is available in three natural flavors: Ginger Lime, Raspberry, and Cola.

InnoSoda® has been designed with the support of Danish Innovation Fund funding, focusing on a natural, clean-label formulation free from artificial sweeteners and preservatives. The Cola variety is notable for being free from both caffeine and phosphoric acid, ingredients commonly found in traditional colas, which may appeal to consumers looking for a gentler option.

Clinically Supported Benefits of Slow-Release Carbohydrates and Fiber Content

Per Bendix Jeppesen, PhD, Associate Professor at Aarhus University's Department of Clinical Medicine at Aarhus University Hospital, shares his perspective on the product:“Our clinical findings suggest that this beverage is a good alternative to sugar-laden drinks with sucrose and other fast-absorbing sugars, especially for people with type 2 diabetes who are advised to consume products that induce a lower glycemic response. It is also suitable for non-diabetics due to its nutritional profile.”

A Third Type of Soda for the Modern Consumer

Today's soda market is primarily divided between options high in sugars and those using artificial sweeteners. InnoSoda® offers an alternative, using PalatinoseTM (isomaltulose), a slow-releasing carbohydrate, and dietary fiber to support a more balanced post-consumption blood sugar response. Founder and molecular biologist Rune Rønhave Laursen explains,“There was a clear need to develop a new and healthier alternative that can help people maintain their weight and provide a beneficial physiological effect without side effects."

Key Product Benefits of InnoSoda®:

Helps reduce blood sugar spikes post-consumption

Contains fiber equivalent to an apple per can

Free from artificial sweeteners and preservatives

Cola flavor is free from caffeine and phosphoric acid

Available in natural flavors and colors, including Ginger Lime, Raspberry, and Cola

Award-Nominated and Ready for International Distribution

InnoSoda® has recently been shortlisted for the prestigious World Beverage Innovation Awards 2024 in the“Health Innovation” category. With its innovative profile, Clutch Nutrition is seeking distribution and licensing partnerships to bring InnoSoda® to a global audience. For inquiries regarding licensing or distribution, please contact Clutch Nutrition via [contact details].

For further information, please visit Clutchnutrition or contact us at +45 70604097.

Clutch Nutrition - Brand Introduction

