Solar Tracker Market Share Boosted By Government Initiatives And Subsidies For Clean Energy Market Trends & Business Updates

(MENAFN- VMR News)



Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn Email

The global Solar Tracker is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, driven by advancements in solar technology, favorable policies, and increasing investments in infrastructure. As demand for efficient and cost-effective solar power solutions grows, solar trackers will play an increasingly pivotal role in maximizing energy capture across various applications and regions.

The global solar tracker market is experiencing robust growth, driven by an increasing emphasis on renewable energy, enhanced efficiency in solar power generation, and the continuous expansion of solar farms worldwide. Solar trackers, which optimize the angle of solar panels relative to the sun, can significantly increase energy capture and are becoming essential components in solar energy systems. This report delves into the market trends, size, share, growth, and forecast for the solar tracker industry from 2023 to 2032, segmented by technology, type, application, and region.

The solar tracker market is projected to grow at a rapid pace from 2023 to 2032, fueled by increasing investment in renewable energy infrastructure, government incentives for solar energy adoption, and technological advancements. Solar trackers help maximize the efficiency of solar panels by ensuring they continuously align with the sun's position, which can lead to up to 25-35% higher energy generation compared to fixed-tilt installations.

Get more information on“Global Solar Tracker Market Research Report” by requesting FREE Sample Copy at



Market Analysis : Solar PV is the dominant segment in the solar tracker market due to its widespread adoption in both utility and non-utility applications. The decreasing cost of PV panels and their versatility make them a preferred choice across various regions. Growth Drivers : The rapid adoption of PV panels in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, combined with supportive policies for solar energy, is expected to boost demand for PV-based solar trackers.



Market Analysis : While CSP is less prevalent than PV, it has a strong presence in regions with high direct normal irradiance (DNI), such as North America and the Middle East. Growth Drivers : The growing demand for large-scale power generation projects and government support in regions suited for CSP installations are anticipated to drive this segment.



Market Analysis : CPV technology, though less established, holds promise in niche applications due to its ability to generate more energy in high-DNI areas. Growth Drivers : The ongoing advancements in CPV technology and its efficiency in certain climates contribute to its growth potential, especially in regions with high solar insolation.



Market Analysis : Single-axis trackers are the most widely used due to their cost-effectiveness and relatively simple mechanism. They generally track the sun from east to west and are ideal for areas with high solar irradiation. Growth Drivers : The demand for single-axis trackers is strong in utility-scale solar projects where cost optimization is key, and land availability is less constrained.



Market Analysis : Dual-axis trackers, while more complex and costly, offer higher energy output by tracking the sun's movement on both horizontal and vertical planes. These are especially useful in smaller installations where maximizing efficiency is critical. Growth Drivers : Rising energy demands and the need for higher efficiency in space-constrained locations are boosting the demand for dual-axis trackers, especially in regions where land cost and availability are significant factors.



Market Analysis : The utility sector represents the largest segment for solar trackers, particularly due to the significant energy demands from large solar farms. Growth Drivers : Increasing investments in utility-scale solar projects, supported by governmental incentives, are pushing the adoption of solar trackers in this sector to enhance energy yield.



Market Analysis : Non-utility applications, including residential and commercial installations, are growing steadily as awareness and adoption of renewable energy increase. Growth Drivers : Demand for on-site renewable energy generation and sustainable infrastructure in residential and commercial properties contributes to the expansion of the non-utility segment.

Browse Global Solar Tracker Market Research Report with detailed TOC at



Market Dynamics : North America holds a substantial share of the solar tracker market, largely due to the United States' aggressive solar installation targets and Mexico's high solar potential. Growth Opportunities : Favorable policies, tax credits, and increased renewable portfolio standards across states are anticipated to sustain North America's dominance in the solar tracker market.



Market Dynamics : Europe is witnessing steady growth in solar tracker installations, driven by the European Union's stringent carbon reduction targets and the rising cost-competitiveness of solar power. Growth Opportunities : Countries like Spain, Italy, and Germany are focusing on expanding their renewable energy capacity, creating significant opportunities for solar tracker manufacturers.



Market Dynamics : The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a strong push towards clean energy solutions. Growth Opportunities : China, India, and Japan lead the region in solar tracker installations, spurred by ambitious renewable energy targets and increasing private and public investment in solar infrastructure.



Market Dynamics : MEA is gradually adopting solar trackers, especially in countries with abundant sunlight such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa. Growth Opportunities : Investment in large-scale solar power projects, particularly in countries aiming to diversify their energy mix, is expected to propel growth in the solar tracker market across MEA.



Market Dynamics : Latin America has considerable potential for solar tracker adoption, particularly in countries like Brazil and Chile, where solar energy generation has been expanding rapidly. Growth Opportunities : Government initiatives promoting renewable energy development and favorable geographic conditions are likely to drive demand for solar trackers in this region.



Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy : The global push for sustainable energy and reducing carbon emissions is a major growth driver for the solar tracker market.

Technological Advancements : Innovations in tracker technology, such as adaptive tracking algorithms and sensors that enhance efficiency, are making solar trackers more accessible and effective.

Favorable Government Policies and Subsidies : Incentives, tax credits, and supportive government policies are propelling the adoption of solar trackers in utility-scale and small-scale solar installations. Declining Solar Panel Costs : The reduction in PV module prices is making solar energy systems, including those with trackers, more affordable for consumers and businesses.

The solar tracker market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market positions. Major players include:



Array Technologies Inc.

NEXTracker Inc.

Soltec Trackers

Arctech Solar First Solar Inc.

These companies are investing in research and development to introduce advanced tracking technologies that can improve system performance and reduce operational costs.

The global solar tracker market is anticipated to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the range of 12-15% from 2023 to 2032. Utility-scale installations will continue to dominate, but non-utility applications are expected to grow significantly as more businesses and homeowners adopt solar solutions. By 2032, the market for dual-axis trackers, particularly in high-efficiency projects, is projected to increase as the technology becomes more cost-effective and accessible.