Humanitarian Nonprofit Human Appeal USA To Host First National Comedy Tour

Nonprofit hosts Comedy Tour to convert Cheer into Humanitarian relief aid

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanitarian aid nonprofit, Human Appeal USA , is kicking off their national comedy takeover tour featuring established comedians to raise money in support of Human Appeal's emergency appeals to deliver life-saving food, clean water and medical care to families in crisis around the World.

Human Appeal USA charity comedy takeover tour. (PRNewsfoto/Human Appeal)

The family friendly Comedy Takeover Tour will make stops in major metro cities, bringing festive cheer for a good cause during the holiday season. Shows will be taking place in Seattle, San Diego, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington DC, New Jersey, New York, Detroit, Ohio and Chicago. The full list of locations and dates can be found below.

Among this year's star-studded line-up are Omar Regan, Jeremey Mclellan , Yasmin Elhady , Preacher Moss and Sabeen Saddiq . Omar is a veteran comedian from Detroit, Michigan, who is known for using comedy to promote tolerance, diversity and build bridges across religious, social, and racial divides. He has made appearances at the world-famous

Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, VH1's reality TV series titled "Fight for Fame"

and as Chris Tucker's double in the movie Rush Hour 2. Yasmin is a comedian and attorney who has toured nationally and internationally. She's performed at The Kennedy Center and was featured on NBC's True Story with Ed Helms and Randall Park in 2022. Jeremy is an internationally touring standup comedian who was recently honored as a New Face of Comedy at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. A staple at interfaith events around the world, he has completed sold-out tours in the US, Canada, UK, and Pakistan.

Preacher Moss in an all-star comedian and actor, known for his "End of Racism" comedy and lecture tour. Sabeen is a NYC-based stand-up comedian, actor and model.

Tickets are now available at the link here . Early bird tickets are available at just $15 for a limited time only.

"This year marks Human Appeal's first nation-wide annual Comedy Takeover Tour in the United States and follows the tour's launch in Canada as well as its success in the UK for the last 10 years, making this the biggest international comedy tour of its kind," said Zaheer Khan, Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal. "We're incredibly proud to host this event and raise funds in support of those in dire need around the world through Human Appeal's emergency work."

The dates, times and locations of the 2024 Comedy Takeover Tour can be found below:



Friday, November 8 : Bell Harbor International Conference Center, 2211 Alaskan Way, Pier 66, Seattle, WA 98121

Saturday, November 9 : Great Star Theater, 636 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94133

Sunday, November 10 : Hilton Orange County Costa Mesa, 3050 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Friday, November 15 : Irving Arts Center, 3333 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75062

Saturday, November 16 : Bayou City Events Center, 9401 Knight Rd, Houston, TX 7704

Sunday, November 17: Atlanta Event Center, 1150 Crescent Ave, Atlanta, GA

Friday, November 22: Newark Symphony Hall, 1020 Broad St, Newark, NJ 07102

Saturday, November 23 : Cooperative Plaza Conference Center, VA 22203

Sunday, November 24 : Melrose Ballroom, 3608 33rd St, Long Island City, NY 11106

Friday, November 29 : Marygrove Conservancy, 8425 McNichols Rd., Detroit MI 48221

Saturday, November 30 : Creekside Event Center, 101 Mill St, Suite 300, Gahanna, OH 43230 Sunday, December 1: Skokie Banquet & Conference Center, 5300 W Touhy Ave, Skokie, IL 60077

About Human Appeal USA

Here for Every Human. Human Appeal is a non-profit organization working across the globe to strengthen humanity's fight against poverty, social injustice and natural disaster. Through the provision of immediate relief and the establishment of self-sustaining development programs, we aim to save and transform lives.

For more information please visit: humanappealUSA , or contact: [email protected]



Human Appeal USA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.

Tax ID # 87-2410117. Your donations are tax deductible.

Human Appeal Inc. 26050

Acero, Suite 415, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, USA.

Tel: 877 225 2251



