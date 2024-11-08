SANDALS® RESORTS AND BEACHES® RESORTS TURN BLACK FRIDAY CARIBBEAN BLUE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

~Bookable now through Tuesday, vacationers can dive into big savings with up to 65% off, up to a $1,500 booking credit, and more perks like 0% financing at the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resorts~

Sandals Resorts International invites travelers to bask in the Caribbean's bright blue hues with its Black Friday sale kicking off today, offering up to 65% off and up to a $1,500 booking credit, plus one night free on select room categories, on bookings made through December 3rd (Travel Tuesday). The limited-time offer includes a flex pay 0% financing option for 12 months, extending a special perk for vacationers to treat themselves during the year's busiest shopping season, and is valid for travel through December 3, 2025.

Sandals Royal Bahamian is one of 17 adults-only Sandals Resorts participating in the Black Friday sale with up to 65% off and up to a $1,500 booking credit, plus one night free on bookings made now through December 3rd (Travel Tuesday).

Beaches Turks & Caicos is one of three Beaches Resorts offering families incredible savings on their Caribbean vacations through Travel Tuesday with up to 65% off, up to $1,000 in credit and one free night on select room categories.

Future Goals, an initiative that repurposes plastic waste and fishing nets from the ocean into soccer goals for children in Curaçao, is among the unique ocean conservation programs spearheaded by the Sandals Foundation, the non-profit arm of Sandals and Beaches resorts.

To celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the brands' philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation , Sandals and Beaches will donate $15 for every booking made from Black Friday (November 29) to Travel Tuesday (December 3), helping support ocean conservation and more, preserving the Caribbean's vibrant blues for generations to come.

Caribbean Memories for Less at Sandals Resorts

Travelers who book at any one of Sandals Resorts' 17 adults-only resorts will enjoy up to 65% off and up to $1,500 in credit off their vacation (up to a $1,000 instant credit and a $500 air credit). From the newly-opened Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Sandals Dunn's River to the vibrant Sandals Royal Curaçao and Sandals Grenada , each Sandals Resort offers dynamic dining experiences, beautifully appointed accommodations, and unlimited land and water activities, while authentically immersing in the Caribbean's captivating culture. Guests who stay for 7+ nights in select room categories at Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Ochi in Jamaica, or Sandals Regency La Toc and Sandals Grande St. Lucian in St. Lucia, will receive one free night to bask in paradise a little longer.

Family Fun and Caribbean Sun at Beaches Resorts

Families can take advantage of major savings and book at Beaches Turks & Caicos , Beaches Negril or Beaches Ocho Rios , where they will enjoy up to 65% off and up to $1,000 in credit off their vacation (up to a $400 instant credit and a $600 air credit). Those who stay 6+ nights at Beaches Negril or 7+ nights at Beaches Ocho Rios will receive one night free on select room categories for more fun under the Caribbean sun. Beaches makes it easy for families of all sizes to plan, stay and play, with a variety of accommodation types, all-day entertainment, land and water sports, and an array of dining options.

Giving Back to the Blue: Celebrating 15 Years of the Sandals Foundation

For each booking made between November 29 (Black Friday) and (December 3), also known as Giving Tuesday, Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts will donate $15 to the Sandals Foundation in celebration of the non-profit's 15th anniversary. The Sandals Foundation supports projects in three core areas – environment, education and community – with 100% of proceeds directly benefiting the Caribbean communities where Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts operate.

For more information and to book your vacation, visit and .

About Sandals Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers the ease and refinement of the most-awarded luxury all-inclusive vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 17 beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each resort reflects the design, cuisine, and unique essence of its island home. From butler service and gourmet dining to top-shelf spirits and unique suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals Resorts creates the time and moments necessary for guests to reconnect and focus on what matters most. Celebrated for pioneering innovations that constantly evolve and elevate the all-inclusive vacation experience, Sandals Resorts has recently piloted fresh concepts such as an off-site Island Inclusive dining program that takes the all-inclusive experience beyond the resort gates – all while staying true to its Caribbean roots and showcasing the transformative link between tourism and its power to transform lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI) which includes family-friendly Beaches Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information, visit .

About Beaches Resorts

Beaches® Resorts is the Caribbean's most-awarded luxury family all-inclusive vacation experience, where memories are created and made to last. With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and a fourth one coming to The Bahamas, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate beachfront getaway for every member of the family. Kids can hang with the Sesame Street gang as part of the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, splash in outrageous waterparks, enjoy exclusive Kids Camps and teen nightclubs, while parents indulge in butler service, luxurious spa treatments, gourmet restaurants and all with the assurance of Certified Nannies and expertly trained team members. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Sandals Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit .

