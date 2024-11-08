Priority Tire Announces A Month-Long Black Friday Sale Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Priority Tire Black Friday Sale 2024.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Priority Tire is kicking off the holiday season with savings and deals worth celebrating to help finish the year strong. The tire retailer, which was recently chosen by Newsweek on its America's Best Shops list, announced the start of its Black Friday savings event, slated to run November 1 - December 2, 2024, where customers receive a $200 discount when purchasing select tire sets.

Black Friday at Priority Tire

Every year Priority Tire takes part in the Black Friday shopping madness by offering versatile sales, promotions, and discounts. In 2024, they are ready to get the snowball rolling on an exclusive sale event. When shopping for select tire sets between the 1st of November and the 2nd of December, Priority Tire customers get $200 taken off the purchase price.

The complete list of eligible tire sets can be found on the company's Black Friday Tire Deals page, including different tire types ranging from everyday touring tires to extreme off-roading models. The list is subject to change based on the availability of tire stocks. If shoppers select tires that do not fall under the Black Friday sale event, they can take advantage of a $15 discount on orders of $150 or more.

Customers can find diverse promotions at Priority Tire all year round. With over 1.5 million tires in stock, a newly restructured website, and versatile tire deals ranging from discounts for military personnel, first responders, medical, and educational workers, and first-time buyers to a selection of special clearance and winter tire deals, the tire retailer offers a customer-oriented shopping experience. Find more information on the Priority Tire Deals page.

About Priority Tire:

Priority Tire is an online tire shop operating for more than 20 years in the US tire market. Priority Tire's mission is to transform the tire shopping experience by providing the smoothest order, delivery, and installation flow to their customers. Operating from multiple warehouses across the country, the tire retailer deals with the distribution of top-tier and budget-friendly tire brands. Apart from the common passenger car, SUV, and light truck tires, they also provide tires for EVs and specialty vehicles.

