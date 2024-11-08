VIVAZEN® Launches New Alcohol Alternativetm Botanical Seltzer With Nationwide Rollout Planned

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Innovative Zero-Calorie, Non-Alcoholic Beverage Crafted with Mood-Boosting Properties to Offer a Fresh Take on Single-Serve Refreshment

PHOENIX, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVAZEN®, the brand known for its commitment to plant-based wellness, proudly announces the launch of its newest creation: the

VIVAZEN® Alcohol AlternativeTM , a botanical seltzer crafted to disrupt the single-serve alcohol market. Developed by a team of experts including a former Anheuser-Busch brewmaster, an accomplished scientist, and a seasoned medical doctor, this refreshing, tropically flavored beverage is now available in Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, with plans for a nationwide rollout in the coming months.

This innovative seltzer isn't just another non-alcoholic drink – it's a game-changer for anyone seeking a mood boost without the calories, carbs, sugar, caffeine, or THC found in traditional alcoholic beverages. With a unique mix of nine botanicals, nutrients, and vitamins that deliver a truly noticeable effect, VIVAZEN® offers a refreshing, elevated drinking experience. Like all VIVAZEN® products, this new botanical seltzer is crafted in a facility that follows Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and features scientifically validated formulas for consistent quality.

"We set out to create a better-for-you beverage that brings the uplifting effects of mood-enhancing botanicals, minus the hangover, calories, or carbs," said Bryan Derr, COO of LEVO NaturalsTM, parent company to VIVAZEN®. "I spent 20 years leading innovation at major breweries across the United States and Canada, and I knew we could craft something that could help you Feel GreatTM, without tuning out."

VIVAZEN® Alcohol AlternativeTM stands out as a versatile option that caters to a wide range of consumers, from wellness enthusiasts and sober-curious individuals to those looking to cut back on alcohol consumption. Infused with premium botanicals known for their mood-enhancing properties, it offers a refreshing and guilt-free alternative that is perfect for any occasion.*

Key features of the VIVAZEN® Alcohol AlternativeTM include:



Non-Alcoholic : Crafted to deliver the social and mood-boosting experience of an alcoholic beverage, without the alcohol.

Zero Calories, Carbs, Sugar, and Caffeine : Ideal for health-conscious consumers looking to maintain their wellness goals.

THC-Free : Provides a clean and refreshing option for those seeking a non-psychoactive beverage. Infused with Nine Mood-Boosting Botanicals, Nutrients, and Vitamins : Delivers a naturally uplifting experience you can truly feel.*

Now available for purchase in Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, the VIVAZEN® Alcohol AlternativeTM will be expanding to other states in the coming months. For those eager to try it, the beverage can also be ordered directly from VIVAZEN®'s website at .

Whether you're seeking a mindful alternative to alcohol or simply want to explore the world of botanicals, VIVAZEN®'s new Alcohol AlternativeTM offers a refreshing, Feel GoodTM experience that stands out in a crowded beverage market.

About VIVAZEN ®

VIVAZEN® is a trailblazer in the herbal supplement market, offering an unrivaled lineup of multi-botanical products that deliver Feel Good Relief®. With a decade of experience and a reputation for quality and safety, VIVAZEN® is on a mission to empower Everyday HeroesTM to live their best lives through the power of plants and natural wisdom. For more information, visit

.

Media : [email protected]



*VIVAZEN®

products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and these statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

SOURCE VIVAZEN

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED