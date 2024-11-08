Oldcastle Infrastructure Acquires Cook Concrete Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle InfrastructureTM, a CRH Company, announced today that it has acquired Cook Concrete Products ("Cook Concrete"). Operating in Redding, CA, Cook Concrete is a provider of precast structures primarily used in underground applications in the energy, water, and communications markets in Northern California, Oregon, and Nevada.



"Founded in 1955, Cook Concrete is a trusted partner with a long track record of serving the Northern California market. Adding Cook Concrete to our business fills a geographic gap, bringing manufacturing capability and product breadth that will enable

Oldcastle Infrastructure to deliver more value to our customers in the region," said Jason Jackson, President, Oldcastle Infrastructure. "The acquisition complements Oldcastle Infrastructure's existing product offering, while further expanding our presence and customer base in the attractive Northern California market."

"Cook Concrete has extensive market knowledge, established customer relationships, and a solid reputation as a provider of high-quality products and outstanding customer service," stated Matt

Clemson, President, West Region Pipe & Precast and Stormwater at Oldcastle Infrastructure. "The addition of Cook Concrete strengthens our solutions offering and better positions us as our customers' strategic partner of choice."

About Oldcastle Infrastructure TM

Oldcastle InfrastructureTM, A CRH Company, is the leading provider of building materials, products and services for infrastructure projects to several North American market sectors, including: Water, Communications, Energy, and Transportation. For more information, visit .



About CRH

CRH (NYSE: CRH , LSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.78,500 people at c.3,390 operating locations in 28 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical utility infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE. For more information visit: .

