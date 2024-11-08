Death Toll From Russian Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To Ten

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in Russia's November 7 on Zaporizhzhia has increased to ten.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

On November 7, the enemy carried out five on the city. So far, ten people have been killed in the attack, including a child.

Forty-one people were injured, including four children.

Emergency services rescued three people, including two children.

Rescue operations are ongoing.

On November 7, Russian troops hit Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, damaging a hospital, residential buildings, and infrastructure. A day of mourning was declared in the city on November 8.