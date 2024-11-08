LG, Centre, DDA Repeatedly Lying To SC: AAP Over Felling Of Trees

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) As the Supreme Court asked the Delhi Development Authority about the measures undertaken to restore the Delhi Ridge area, where several hundred trees were allegedly felled illegally, Delhi Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday accused the civic body, the Lt Governor, and the Centre of repeatedly lying to the apex court.

Talking to IANS, Saurabh Bhardwaj said: "In this case, the LG (Lt Governor) and the Central along with the DDA are repeatedly lying to the SC. Now it has become clear that 1,670 trees have been cut there. Trees have been cut illegally and without permission. Now with this, it is clear that the LG had visited the place."

"It has been clear through a DDA email in which an official said that these trees were cut on the instructions of the LG. He was also asked to give an affidavit that when did you get the information about this. After this, the LG said that he got the information on April 12. But, now this has been also proved wrong. The court asked him again to give an affidavit again. First, the LG said that he came to know in June. Later, he accepted that he got the information on April 12 that the trees were cut. All this is on record. Is it possible that these lies are being told to protect officers? Do they have the power to take such steps on their own? I want to say bigwigs are involved in this," he added.

The AAP leader further accused DDA of hiding records.

"It was an embarrassing moment for LG and DDA as they were not able to present a record in front of SC. I want to say that if officers are involved in it. Then I want to ask what DDA is trying to hide. Present all the details to SC. If LG got to know about it in April then why didn't release a press release? Why you didn't take action in this matter? Why you didn't suspend the responsible officials."

He further claimed that this is a big conspiracy which is uncovered by an NGO.

"I think bigwigs are involved in it. They are trying to hide something. It is a big conspiracy which was uncovered by an NGO," he concluded.

The SC on Thursday sought the extent of plantation done by the authorities. Observing it would introduce a monitoring system to ensure planted trees were surviving, a bench, headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra wondered if any independent mechanism was in place to ascertain the number of trees planted.