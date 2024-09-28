Israeli Military Officially Announced The Assissination Of Hassan Nasrallaah

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Israel, Hezbollah, Lebanon/ PNN

The Israeli military officially announced the assissination of Hassan NasrAllah in targeting Al Dahiyeh, south of Beirut,, today morning. They stated that they also assassinated the southern region commander of Hezbollah, Ali Karki, and other officers.

Israeli bombardment of Al Dahiyeh and areas extending to the Bekaa Valley continued overnight from Friday to Saturday. The Israeli military announced it had targeted Hezbollah's central command headquarters in Al Dahiyeh, conducting intense on strategic Hezbollah sites, including weapons manufacturing and storage facilities, as well as command posts in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military spokesperson announced that the results of the strike on Hezbollah's command headquarters are still being assessed, with no changes in directives yet. A source close to Hezbollah indicated that contact with senior leaders has been lost. Israeli reports on Nasrallah's assassination were based on estimates of his presence at the targeted location. An Israeli official stated, "We are going to war," and the military described the attempted assassination as a significant operation that could impact the Middle East, focusing on Iran, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported at least 6 martyrs and over 90 injuries in what it described as a preliminary tally of the Israeli aggression on Haret Hreik in the southern suburbs. Additionally, the Israeli military announced the assassination of the commander of Hezbollah's rocket unit in southern Lebanon and his deputy.



