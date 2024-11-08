Center For Countering Disinformation: Enemy Stockpiling Missiles For Further Attacks
Date
11/8/2024 9:13:28 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, has called on Ukrainians not to trust Russian propagandists and stated that Russia is stockpiling missiles at airfields, and their current number allows the enemy to carry out another attack.
He said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy is stockpiling missiles at strategic Aviation airfields. The number already allows them to carry out an attack, and the aircraft are ready too. Accordingly, it is important to be prepared for this," Kovalenko said.
Read also:
Enemy now using more decoy drones than Shaheds – expert
He called on Ukrainians not to trust Russian propagandists who spread reports that Russia will allegedly not launch massive attacks on Ukraine any longer.
Earlier, Kovalenko stated that the Russians were attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure with Shahed strike drones in order to save missiles.
MENAFN08112024000193011044ID1108865814
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.