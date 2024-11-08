Center For Countering Disinformation: Enemy Stockpiling Missiles For Further Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, has called on Ukrainians not to trust Russian propagandists and stated that Russia is stockpiling missiles at airfields, and their current number allows the enemy to carry out another attack.

He said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy is stockpiling missiles at strategic airfields. The number already allows them to carry out an attack, and the aircraft are ready too. Accordingly, it is important to be prepared for this," Kovalenko said.

He called on Ukrainians not to trust Russian propagandists who spread reports that Russia will allegedly not launch massive attacks on Ukraine any longer.

Earlier, Kovalenko stated that the Russians were attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure with Shahed strike drones in order to save missiles.