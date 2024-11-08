EU Extends Mandate Of Military Training Mission For Ukraine For Two Years

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Council of the EU extended the mandate of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) for a further two years and allocated additional funds to ensure its activities.

The Council of the EU said this in a press release , Ukrinform reports.

"The Council today adopted a decision extending the mandate of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) for a further two years, until November 15, 2026, with a budget allocation of nearly EUR 409 million for the period from November 14, 2024 to November 15, 2026," the statement reads.

In line with today's decision, EUMAM Ukraine will cooperate with NATO, in particular the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), and exchange information with the latter in a transparent, reciprocal and inclusive manner.

"EUMAM Ukraine remains a key tool for EU's military support to Ukraine, with its core objective of contributing to enhancing the military capacity of Ukraine's Armed Forces," the press release reads.

On October 17, 2022, the Council adopted a decision establishing EUMAM Ukraine with an initial duration of two years. The strategic objective of the mission is to contribute to enhancing the military capacity of Ukraine's Armed Forces (UAF) to regenerate and to effectively conduct operations, in order to allow Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, effectively exercise its sovereignty and protect the civilians from Russia's armed aggression.

EUMAM Ukraine has trained 63,000 UAF soldiers so far, which is an equivalent of ten brigades. The mission will train additional 15,000 troops in coming months, bringing the total number of soldiers trained to 75,000 by the end of winter 2024/2025.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

