Western Components Found In Russia's Latest Okhotnik Drone Ukrainian Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Western-made components were discovered in a Russian S-70 Okhotnik (Hunter) drone that was shot down on October 5 near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region.

This information was reported by Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR), as per Ukrinform.

“An analysis of the structure of the Russian S-70 Okhotnik UAV, which was downed on October 5, 2024, near Kostiantynivka, showed that the aggressor state used components manufactured by Western companies to build this weapon, despite international sanctions,” stated the HUR report.

The evidence has been made available on the War&Sanctions portal.

The analysis revealed that the Okhotnik drone contained microelectronics and other technological components from several Western companies, including Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, and Xilinx-AMD (USA), Infineon Technologies (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

This finding underscores Russia's continued ability to source high-tech components for its military hardware, despite sanctions aimed at restricting access to such technologies.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia has developed four prototypes of the S-70 Okhotnik UAV, with each unit costing approximately USD

15 million. The Okhotnik is not only a sophisticated drone but also a carrier of UMPB D-30 aviation bombs, which Russian forces have been deploying to target and destroy civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

As reported bt Ukrinform earlier, in October, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukrainian forces were facing daily drone attacks, particularly from Shahed drones, which contained around 170,000 foreign components.