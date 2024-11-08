Rising Rajasthan Pre-Summit: Mous Worth Rs 63,463 Crore Signed In Mining, Petroleum Sector

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 8 (IANS) Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) worth Rs 63,463 crore were signed and exchanged in the and sector during the 'Rising Rajasthan Pre-Summit' programme here on Friday.

Agreement letters were exchanged between Principal Secretary of Mines and Petroleum T. Ravikanth and Director Mines, Bhagwati Prasad Kalal on behalf of the state government, and representatives of the concerned departments during the programme, in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma.

CM Sharma urged the investors to come forward with maximum proposals in the upcoming Rising Rajasthan Summit to be held on December 9-December 11, and to become partners in the development process of the state.

He said that a favorable environment for industrial investment has been created in the state, which will lead to progress and economic development of the state, and generate employment opportunities.

Discussing the visit to Japan and South Korea, Sharma said that the representatives of Japan submitted that they are earning good profits in Rajasthan.

"I request that the domestic and foreign companies working in Rajasthan should invest their profits for industrial development in the state so that new opportunities for investment and employment can be developed in the state," he added.

The Rajasthan CM said that his state has abundant reserves of gold, silver, lead, zinc, marble, granite etc.

He added that the mining sector has a major role in creating a newly developed Rajasthan.

Discussing the rapid development of connecting roads in the state, he said that the possibilities of developing a 'stone park' in the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor area will be explored so that the stones of the state can be displayed in one place and presented to the country and the world.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, while discussing the abundant mineral wealth of Rajasthan, said that a roadmap is being prepared and progress is being made. He sought detailed information about the progress of the refinery, minerals of Rajasthan etc.

Meanwhile, T. Ravikanth, Principal Secretary of Mines and Petroleum, expressed his enthusiasm for the Mines and Petroleum Investment Pre-Summit and extended an invitation to investors to participate in the 'Rising Rajasthan Summit' scheduled to be held next month.