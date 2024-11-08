Erdogan: War In Ukraine Could End Easily With Trump's Administration Decision

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The war in Ukraine could end easily if the new U.S. administration under Donald focuses on a to the conflict, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This statement was cited by Reuters and relayed by Ukrinform.

"We can easily end this war if we see a Trump administration that approaches the issue with a solution-based perspective. More dialogue, diplomacy, agreement will open the door to peace, not weapons, bombs and conflict," Erdogan said on Friday.

The Turkish President expressed his belief that greater emphasis on could open the door to peace. He also added that efforts by Western countries, led by the U.S., to end the war could significantly accelerate the achievement of peace.

During his election campaign, Trump claimed that he could establish peace in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected, but he provided few details on how he intends to end the largest land war in Europe since World War II.

While Turkey supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and condemns Russia's actions, it does not back Western sanctions against Moscow. At the same time, Turkey maintains important partnership ties with Russia in areas such as energy, tourism, and defense.

Turkey has also been actively calling for negotiations and has offered to mediate.

"We are a country that has managed to bring both sides together around the same table. We have done this many times and can do it again. This war must end now. We have focused our efforts on peace and will continue to do so," Erdogan said.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election.

On November 5, the main voting day for the U.S. presidential election took place. Americans also elected the full composition of the House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate. Additionally, local elections were held in various states.

Vote counting is still ongoing, but Trump has already declared his victory in the election.