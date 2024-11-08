Ukraine Returns 563 Fallen Defenders' Bodies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 563 fallen defenders as a result of repatriation efforts.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the of Prisoners of War on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Specifically, the remains of 320 defenders who perished in the Donetsk sector of the front and 89 fallen from the Bakhmut sector have been recovered.

Additionally, 154 bodies were repatriated from morgues located within Russian territory.

The return of the fallen defenders was made possible through the collaboration of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War with the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Civil-Military Cooperation), the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS), and other representatives of the Ukrainian security and defense sector.

in

The Coordination Headquarters also expressed special gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state facilities. Law enforcement representatives and forensic experts will work to identify the deceased.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on October 18, Ukraine successfully repatriated the bodies of 501 fallen defenders as part of earlier repatriation efforts.