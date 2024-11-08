Men Not Allowed: UP Women's Commission Proposes Ban On Male Tailors, Fitness Trainers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Women in Uttar Pradesh may not be able to get their clothes stitched by male tailors or even be trained by men in gyms or yoga centres. This possibility could become a reality if the state's Women's Commission's list of safety proposals comes into effect.

The Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission proposed a list of enhanced guidelines to ensure the safety of women in the state. These include barring male tailors from taking women's measurements and restricting men from training women in gyms and yoga sessions, reported TOI.

| Yogi Adityanath invokes Mathura, Kashi at Ayodhya's record-setting Deepotsav

As part of guidelines aimed at“improving security for women in public and commercial spaces,” the commission has also recommended the presence of female security personnel on school buses and female staff in women's clothing stores.

The Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission discussed these suggestions during an October 28 meeting in Lucknow, during which commission members explored various measures to enhance women's safety.

'Yet to be decided'

“The feasibility of these proposals is yet to be decided. Once approved, these proposals will be submitted to the govt to draft a policy for ground-level implementation,” member of the Women's Commission, Maneesha Ahlawat, was quoted as saying by TOI.

| Viral Video: Man tries to jump from 12th floor; neighbours rush in to rescue

Even though Maneesha Ahlawat said the discussions were preliminary, Shamli district probationary officer Hamid Hussain has already issued instructions for establishments to start adopting these guidelines, reported TOI.

Hussain stated that key directives include the requirement for female trainers or instructors in women's gyms, drama and yoga centres, as well as the installation of CCTV systems with DVR capabilities.



Additionally, stores selling women's clothing must employ female staff to assist customers.

Uttar Pradesh gov's past measures for women

In 2022, the Yogi Adityanath government released a set of rules that prohibited female workers from working night shifts in factories. The rules stated that no female worker would be bound to work without her written consent before 6 am and after 7 pm.