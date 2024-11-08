All Evening And Night, Terrorists Attacked Our Cities: Zelensky Shows Aftermath Of Russian Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the defenders of the sky who are doing everything possible to protect people from Russian terror.

The corresponding message was published on the president's social account , Ukrinform reports.

“All evening and night, terrorists attacked our cities and communities with missiles, drones, and guided aerial bombs, targeting the Odesa, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions. In Kharkiv, as of now, more than 20 people have been reported injured, including an infant. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged,” Zelensky posted.

He added that in Odesa, strikes damaged civilian homes.

“One person was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Nine people were injured,” Zelensky wrote.

Emergency rescue operations continue in Zaporizhzhia following yesterday's attack, which has so far claimed eight lives and injured more than 40 people, including four children, he wrote.

“Last night, our forces shot down four missiles and approximately 60 strike drones launched by Russia against Ukraine. I am grateful to our defenders of the sky who are doing everything possible to protect our people from this terror, and to everyone involved in rescue and assistance efforts,” Zelensky posted.

The President stressed that each time Russia attempts to destroy our lives, it is crucial to respond collectively and decisively at the international level to reduce and block the potential for terror.“Ukraine needs strength to achieve this. This is the only way to achieve a just peace and to ending the killing of our people. Air defense, long-range capabilities, weapons packages, and sanctions against the aggressor-these are the actions required, not just words,” Zelensky stressed.

As reported, as of 09:00 on November 8, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down four Russian Kh-59/69 guided missiles and 62 drones.