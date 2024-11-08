Emirates To Showcase Its Iconic Airbus A380 At The Bahrain International Airshow

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 08 November 2024 - Emirates, the world's largest international airline, will be participating in the 7th edition of the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2024, set to take place from 13 to 15 November at the Sakhir Airbase in Manama.

The airline will display its retrofitted four-class Airbus A380, featuring its new livery and latest cabin interiors. This will give visitors a glimpse of Emirates' latest onboard experience, which includes spacious cabins, its iconic Onboard Lounge, Shower Spa, refreshed cabins including Premium and a host of other signature products.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Emirates Airline & Group, said,“Our participation at the Bahrain International Airshow underscores our longstanding ties with the Kingdom and strong commitment to supporting a vibrant regional aviation industry. Proudly displaying Emirates as well as flydubai aircraft at the airshow demonstrates our confidence and optimism for the future and strengthening our flourishing industry. We look forward to connecting with partners and peers to drive positive change during the event.”

Emirates' Airbus A380 that will be showcased at BIAS will feature 14 private First-Class suites, 76 lie-flat Business Class seats, 56 highly popular and spacious Premium Economy seats, and 338 generously pitched Economy Class seats. The dedicated Premium Economy cabin, designed to further enhance comfort and privacy, offers 7 rows in a 2-4-2 abreast layout, featuring customised features that offer functionality and convenience including in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table – perfect for both business and leisure travellers.

The double-decker aircraft, boasting updated interiors and fresh colour palettes, also features a next-gen Onboard Lounge, and the spectacular Shower Spa in First Class, which offers customers the unique opportunity to freshen up at 35,000 feet during their journey. Emirates' friendly cabin crew will be on hand to showcase the aircraft's distinctive features to visitors and answer any product questions they have.

Emirates is the world's largest operator of the Airbus A380 and is currently undertaking the largest known in-house retrofit programme in the industry, valued at more than US$4 billion, to create an elevated and consistent travel experience for years to come. To date, 40 aircraft have received a full refresh with the latest interiors and a best-in-class suite of products across every cabin.

Emirates has been serving the Kingdom of Bahrain's skies and communities since 2000, with the highest quality products and services. The airline currently operates 21 weekly flights to Bahrain on its Boeing 777 aircraft and connects travellers from the Kingdom to over 140 global destinations via its hub in Dubai. Since the start of its operations, Emirates has transported more than 7.8 million passengers to and from Bahrain on close to 48,500 flights.

The airline has also deployed its iconic Airbus A380 aircraft to Bahrain on several occasions to accommodate increased customer demand during holidays and special events. Additionally, the Airbus A380 has been displayed multiple times at the Bahrain International Airshow.