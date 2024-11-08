Telugu OTT Releases This Week: New Movies, Web-Series To Watch This Weekend Devara, Janaka Aithe Ganaka, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Telugu OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let's have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)

Plot: The movie follows Ajayan, a young man burdened by his grandfather Maniyan's reputation as a thief who once stole the sacred Chyothivilakku lamp. Ajayan, dealing with village hostility and secretly in love with Lakshmi, faces betrayal from Sudev, a stranger seeking the real Chyothivilakku.

| Devara: Chuttamalle song full video goes viral ahead of OTT release

Inspired by Lakshmi, Ajayan ultimately discovers the real lamp after a dangerous journey, proving his family's honour. He finally reclaims the lamp for the village and, in a final act of courage, reunites with Lakshmi, marking his“second theft” as one of true love.

Stars: Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty, Surabhi Lakshmi

Genre: Action/Adventure

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: November 8

Devara Part 1

Plot: In 1996, officers investigate threats to the Cricket World Cup linked to smugglers Daya and Yethi. Their search leads them to a coastal village once ruled by Devara, a chieftain who fought smuggling before mysteriously disappearing.

| Telugu OTT releases: Movies, web-series to watch this week

Devara had written a warning on a rock, vowing to kill any villager who resumed smuggling. Unknown to the villagers, it's actually Devara's son, Vara, who, while pretending to be weak and timid, has been eliminating smugglers to maintain the myth of his father's presence.

As police learn the truth, they realise Vara is upholding his father's legacy by secretly protecting the village.

Stars: N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan