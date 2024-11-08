New Products In Saudi Arabia: Top 3 Home Vacuum Cleaners From Dreame

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- In today's fast-paced world, it's difficult to come by time to take care of home cleaning needs the manual way. Which is why the demand for smart home cleaning solutions is skyrocketing. These innovations are no longer just about convenience, they're about transforming the way we live.

Throw away your broom and let the robots help you.

Z30 - New flagship Premium Stick Vacuum for pet owners

Z30 is a premium appliance with an elegant design, sturdy materials, and excellent build quality. Facing you, there's a small color screen and two buttons for intuitive operation. Inside the dust bin, multiple filters, including a foam filter and a HEPA filter, ensure most small particles are trapped before reaching the bin.

Dreame Z30 comes with a whopping seven attachments. These include two floor cleaning heads: a multi-surface brush and a soft roller brush. Both feature built-in CelesTect LED lights to illuminate dirt and dust. The multi-surface brush also has anti-tangle technology, thanks to a comb that minimizes hair entanglements.

For more information, please visit Amazon and Noon , or simply visit Extra and Saco stores.

H14 - Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop in One

The 180° lie-flat design allows for easy cleaning of floors under desks, sofas, and beds. The edge cleaning feature enables you to clean corners and the edges of furniture and walls effectively. The H14 supports 12,000 Pa suction power, powered by a high-speed motor. During wet vacuuming, the brush rotates an impressive 520 times per minute, ensuring that any surface is thoroughly cleaned and streak-free.

Additionally, the H14 uses 60°C hot water to remove stubborn stains, and the brush is also dried at 60°C to minimize the chance of odors and bacteria, making the machine self-cleaning with ease.

X40 Ultra Complete - Dreame's High-End All-in-One Robot Vacuum

X40 Ultra Complete features an impressive 12,000 Pa suction power, which automatically recognizes carpet sections and implements a triple-lifting mechanism that simultaneously raises the brushes, side brushes, and mops.

Additionally, the "Dual Flex Arm Technology" allows for automatic recognition of edges and corners, expanding the mop's range of motion by up to 4cm and enabling the side brushes to clean these areas meticulously.

Once it's done cleaning, the robot returns to its 7-in-1 hands-free fully automatic care base station, where it simultaneously cleans its mop and washboard with 70°C hot water to eliminate stains and unpleasant odours. Reviewers like that they can control the device through voice commands, and set up schedules or change temperature settings via the smartphone app.

It's an embodiment of the brand's innovation-driven ethos. This flagship product is not just another vacuum cleaner, it's a sophisticated cleaning system designed to tackle the most challenging household tasks with ease.

Images/multimedia available at:

Dream Global's official website:

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink