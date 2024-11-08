Aftermath Of Nighttime Airstrikes On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, detailed the consequences of an carried out by Russian on Kharkiv during the night.

According to Ukrinform, Syniehubov shared this information on Telegram .

"The enemy treacherously struck the city of Kharkiv at 3:30, November 8. Once again, the Saltivka and Shevchenkivskyi districts were targeted," he wrote.

In the Saltivka, a high-rise building was hit; rescue teams are still clearing the rubble. The attack left 25 people injured, five of whom were hospitalized in medical facilities with moderate to light injuries. A total of 30 people were evacuated, including four children. The blast partially destroyed the entrance section of the building from the 1st to the 3rd floor. Nearby residential buildings were damaged, as well as five cars and entrances to a metro station.

In the city center, the strike hit an open area, damaging historic buildings, public spaces, and residential homes.

Another impact occurred near residential buildings in the central part of the city, damaging at least six high-rise buildings, shops, market stalls, cars, and metro station entrances. Fortunately, there were no casualties in this incident.

"These strikes using 500-kilogram aerial bombs are deliberate acts of terror by the enemy!" Syniehubov emphasized, expressing gratitude to all emergency services and volunteers who are rescuing people and addressing the aftermath.

As previously reported, explosions were heard in Kharkiv overnight, as Russian forces targeted the city with guided aerial bombs.