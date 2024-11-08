US, France Discuss Reaching Diplomatic Solution In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot discussed by phone late Thursday efforts to reach a solution to the conflict in Lebanon and end the war in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the two ministers discussed the importance of reaching a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Lebanon that allows civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return to their homes safely.

The two sides stressed the need to end the war in Gaza, release all hostages and increase humanitarian aid to civilians, they added.

The US administration confirms that it is making diplomatic efforts to end the war in Gaza and the confrontation in Lebanon. (end)

amm









