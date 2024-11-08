Ukrainian Air Defenses Shoot Down Four Kh-59/69 Missiles, 62 Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 09:00, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have intercepted and destroyed 4 Kh-59/69 guided missiles and 62 drones launched by Russia against Ukraine since Thursday evening.

This was announced by the Air Force of the of Ukraine on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

From 18:00 on November 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from Russia's Rostov region, four Kh-59/69 guided missiles launched from the airspace of Belgorod region, 92 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unidentified drones launched from the directions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel (Russia), and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

Four injured inregion due to Russian airstrike

Enemy tactical aircraft dropped aerial guided bombs on the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

The Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

As of 09:00, four Kh-59/69 missiles and 62 drones were confirmed downed in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

As many as 26 drones disappeared from radars in different regions across Ukraine.

The nighttime Russian attack resulted in casualties and damage to homes and property in the Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

As Ukrinform reported, one person was killed in Russia's drone strikes in the Odesa region.

Four people were injured in the Kyiv region.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov