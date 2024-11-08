Two Killed, Six Injured In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region In Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 7, Russian invaders killed two residents and injured six more in the Donetsk region.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
According to him, Russians killed two civilians in Mykolaivka. Six more civilians were wounded in the region over the day.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,860 people have been killed and 6,382 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders hit a five-story building in Mykolaivka, killing two people and wounding five others.
