Ukraine To Receive Estonian Air Defense Missiles For Testing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will receive air defense missiles from the Estonian defense company Frankenburg for testing. The first samples will arrive by the end of 2024.

That is according to the Ukrainian of Defense, Ukrinform reports.

Deputy Defense Minister, Brigadier General Anatoliy Klochko met with the company's senior management in Kyiv. At the meeting, it was noted that the missiles are designed primarily to counter UAVs and are capable of shooting down targets at an altitude of up to 2 km.

“Our goal is to help Ukraine win this war. To do this, we offer a sample of a new low-cost missile to shoot down aerial targets, primarily unmanned aerial vehicles,” said Frankenburg Technology CEO Kusti Salm.

Photo: MoD

He added that in the event of successful tests and approval for further use, the production of these missiles could be established in Ukraine.

The parties have already agreed that the next step could be to agree on a format for financing the production of the missiles.

Klochko stressed that it was extremely important for Ukraine to have the widest possible arsenal of missile weapons to counter Russian aggression.

He called on foreign manufacturers of such weapons to supply them to Ukraine and test them in combat conditions.

"We are open to cooperation and ready to use various models of modern weapons," the deputy minister said.

