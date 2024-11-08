Russian Drone Attack On Odesa Region: One Killed, Nine Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six people were hospitalized as a result of Russia's drone attack on the Odesa region on the night of November 8.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, "one person was killed and nine others were wounded as a result of an overnight enemy drone attack on the Odesa district. A 46-year-old man, who was driving a car at the time of the attack, died as a result of shrapnel wounds."

Eight people were injured, including a 91-year-old woman who suffered an acute stress reaction, Kiper said.

Two killed, six injured in Russian shelling of Donetsk region in past day

Six of the victims were hospitalized, according to the regional governor. Others received first aid at the scene.

All relevant services are working at the scene to clear the aftermath of the attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, Odesa and its suburbs were attacked by Russian attack drones on the night of November 8. Two people were reported injured.