Qatar Boat Show To Enhance Maritime Tourism: Old Doha Port CEO

DOHA: The touristic efforts being done by the are extensive, and the Qatar Boat Show 2024 is one of the initiatives aimed at highlighting Qatar's rising status as a top destination and a hub for maritime lifestyle, thus further enhancing the maritime sector in the country, the CEO of Old Doha Mohammad Abdullah Al Mulla, has said.

Speaking to The Peninsula recently, Al Mulla noted that the main intention after the country's successful hosting of the in 2022 was always to have the tourist attractions built properly and communicated properly to the outside world and hosting a maritime event of the magnitude of the Boat Show is one way of showcasing this.

“We have made significant progress over the past few years in our preparation and planning for this initiative. Our approach was not to rush into it; rather, we undertook thorough planning to begin engaging with various partners and participating in international exhibitions to showcase Qatar and the Old Doha Port. And today, we have heard virtually from all the industry experts at this conference that it doesn't look like it's the first edition. This is very positive feedback that we received on the Old Doha Port and the Boat Show,” he said.



“The maiden edition of an event of this magnitude typically encounters certain constraints. Nevertheless, we have achieved a remarkable start with 75 exhibitors from around the world and 100 boats and yachts featured in the inaugural edition. Our vision for the future is to continue expanding as we progress,” Al Mulla added.

The Old Doha Port CEO noted that Qatar has invested heavily in modern marinas and ports over the years.

“This development has helped in enhancing Qatar's appeal as a luxury tourist destination, attracting affluent travelers seeking exclusive experiences. Besides, it has helped in further developing yacht tourism, allowing visitors to explore the beautiful coastline, and experience the unique culture and heritage of Qatar,” he said.

Al Mulla added that the overall investment has positioned the country as a leading maritime destination, contributing to tourism growth, and international reputation.

On the growth of the yachting industry in Qatar, Al Mulla said,“If you compare the yachting industry today with what we had ten years ago, you will definitely notice major differences. And I can see the same difference, especially from what we hear from the stakeholders, the expansion, and the services. There has been massive growth and improvement across all areas.” The Old Doha Port CEO highlighted the fact that the port has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as a luxurious yachting haven that is attracting discerning clientele and establishing Qatar as a premier yachting destination.