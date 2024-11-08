Death Toll From Russia's Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To Nine, 42 Wounded
11/8/2024 5:11:35 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia on November 7 has risen to nine, with 42 wounded. The city has declared a day of mourning today.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Today is the Day of Mourning in Zaporizhzhia for the victims of yesterday's Russian shelling of the regional center. The bloody hands of the enemy took the lives of nine civilians. Including a one-year-old boy,” he wrote.
As reported, on November 7, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs, hitting a hospital, residential buildings, and the city's infrastructure.
