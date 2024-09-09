IFA 2024: Midea Unveils Game Changing Innovations, Driving The Future Of Green Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, a prominent name in smart home appliances, made a notable appearance at IFA 2024, where the Midea Residential Air Conditioner Division (Midea RAC) captured significant attention and acclaim by winning the Innovative Heating Award for its latest breakthrough, the CirQHP Indoor Hybrid.

A Technologically Advanced Product for Europe's Heating Challenges



CirQHP Indoor Hybrid Award Ceremony

CirQHP Indoor Hybrid Product Launch

Solstice Split AC Product Launch

The CirQHP Indoor Hybrid is a new addition to Midea RAC's heating family, which now is a polar science expedition partner and provides versatile, easy-to-install, and energy-efficient heating solutions for polar expeditions.

This innovative solution features a compact body and indoor installation capabilities, breaking the limitations of the European market regarding heat pump installations. Users no longer need to worry about noise from outdoor units, lack of installation space, or building regulations. The installation process is time-saving and cost-effective, easily adapting to different house types.

The hybrid concept allows users to lower investment costs while transitioning to more environmentally friendly heat pump technology. By linking with new or existing boilers, the CirQHP Indoor Hybrid optimizes the operation of two energy sources, making it more energy-efficient, economical, and stabl e in extremely cold winters . This solution is expected to gradually replace traditional boilers, promoting energy transition in Europe and sparking a green technology revolution.

Empowering Sustainable Living with Eco-Friendly Solutions

Midea is dedicated to sustainable development, and its latest innovation, the AI-driven Solstice air conditioner, is a clear example of this dedication. Powered by the proprietary ECOMASTER AI, Solstice represents a significant leap in intelligent air conditioning. The system uses machine learning to analyze and predict indoor heat load and environmental changes, enabling rapid adjustments and precise control. This intelligent approach to cooling not only enhances comfort but also delivers over 30% extra energy savings.

The Solstice air conditioner features a 180° Rotating Wind Deflector, ensuring comprehensive air coverage and temperature uniformity throughout the home. It offers rapid cooling and heating capabilities, achieving noticeable temperature changes within just 10 minutes. The air conditioner's energy footprint tracking, and customized energy-saving recommendations further highlight its role in promoting sustainable living.

Midea's eco-friendly R290 refrigerant products and the All-In-One Smart Energy Management System, MHELIOS, highlight the company's commitment to sustainability. MHELIOS integrates with residential ESS systems and smart home appliances, optimizing green electricity use. This approach addresses real user needs, offering tangible benefits while aligning with Midea's "Green Vision Blue Future" theme, promoting a low-carbon, energy-saving future.

A Proven Solution Solving Cooling Dilemma in Europe



Another exhibition highlight was the PortaSplit, which was celebrated for its creativity, versatility, and performance. This product merges the portability of a portable AC with the efficiency of a split AC, delivering powerful and quiet cooling. Widely acclaimed in Europe for its ultra-low noise and robust performance, PortaSplit meets the rising demand for energy-efficient, comfortable temperature solutions. Its success underscores Midea RAC's dedication to innovation and quality, contributing to higher standards in the air conditioning industry.

Midea's showcases at IFA 2024 underline its dedication to innovation in heating, cooling, and energy management with eco-friendly technologies. Central to Midea's strategy is its technological prowess. Over the past five years, Midea has invested nearly 60 billion RMB in research and development, with ongoing growth. The company is also expanding its global R&D presence, establishing 33 research centers in 11 countries. In the first half of this year alone, Midea secured over 5,000 new patents, bringing its total to over 80,000, ranking eighth globally in patent families and underscoring its commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

