What Trump's Mass Deportation Might Look Like

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Donald has promised voters that he would carry out a range of immigration actions , including deporting, with the help of the National Guard or military , millions of immigrants living illegally in the US.

Many of Trump's plans do not require congressional approval, but they still might be hard to undertake at a scale that Trump has described.

University of Southern California immigration law scholar Jean Lantz Reisz explains how Trump could follow through on some of his immigration promises during his second administration – and what and obstacles he could encounter along the way.

What role do states play in any Trump order to deport immigrants?

There are 11 million people living without legal authorization in the US, and Trump would have the authority, as president, to deport those people.

But it would be very expensive to pay for the immigration officers, immigration judges, detention facilities, the plane flights and more that would be required to do so. Estimates on the cost of mass deportation range from US$88 billion a year to more than $300 billion.

The administration is probably going to have to rely on state and local governments to help carry out these deportations. The president cannot legally force state and local governments to cooperate with immigration enforcement.

About 10 states , including New York, Massachusetts and California, have laws that prohibit cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE – the federal agency that oversees immigration and deportation – under certain circumstances.

For example, in California, employers may not allow ICE to enter nonpublic areas of their workplace without a proper warrant. Other states also prohibit law enforcement from sharing the immigration status of certain low-level criminal offenders.

The federal government could give more money to a state in order to help it cooperate with federal immigration efforts, and take it away if they do not cooperate. But federal case law says that the president does not have the authority to withhold federal money to coerce a state into cooperating with immigration actions.