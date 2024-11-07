North Korean Troops Now Deployed On Line Of Contact In Kursk Region - Ukraine Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, said North Korean had been deployed on the contact line in Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine.

That's according to his Telegram post, seen by Ukrinform.

"DPRK troops have been deployed to the contact line in Kursk region. In particular, they are embedded in Russian units fighting on the Lyubimovka - Novoivanovka line, as well as near Pogrebki. This is all in the Sudzha axis," Kovalenko noted.

US, allies condemn deployment of Northn troops near Ukraine's border - statement

According to the official, President Volodymyr Zelensky has already confirmed first combat casualties among the North Koreans.

"I would like to recall that the positions of the Russian units, in which the North Korean troops are present, regularly come under artillery fire. Our UAVs engage them, too," Kovalenko emphasized.

NYT reveals details of first fight between Ukrainian forces and Northsoldiers

As reported earlier, on Tuesday, November 5, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed the reports that the Ukrainian military had their first combat engagement with North Korean troops.