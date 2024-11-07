Why So Much FEAR Of Project 2025?

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Real Truth of President Trump's Policies

Palm Beach, Florida - Talk surrounding Project 2025 projecting fear onto the public, since a presidency is becoming a reality, shouldn't we calm down and look into the truth of what President Trump's proposed plan really is? Trump has stated repeatedly that he has nothing to do with Project 2025. That is believable because on his official site, his plan, entitled "Agenda 47" is posted. In fact, he announced this Agenda 47 20-Point plan at the RNC Conference in July 2024.

President Trump's official plan consists of 20 core promises to Make America Great Again, which are:

Seal the border and stop the migrant invasionCarry out the largest deportation operation in American historyEnd inflation, and make America affordable againMake America the dominant energy producer in the world, by far!Stop outsourcing, and turn the United States into a manufacturing superpowerLarge tax cuts for workers, and no tax on tips!Defend our constitution, our bill of rights, and our fundamental freedoms, including freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to keep and bear armsPrevent world war three, restore peace in Europe and in the middle east, and build a great iron dome missile defense shield over our entire country - all made in AmericaEnd the weaponization of government against the American peopleStop the migrant crime epidemic, demolish the foreign drug cartels, crush gang violence, and lock up violent offendersRebuild our cities, including Washington DC, making them safe, clean, and beautiful againStrengthen and modernize our military, making it, without question, the strongest and most powerful in the worldKeep the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currencyFight for and protect social security and medicare with no cuts, including no changes to the retirement ageCancel the electric vehicle mandate and cut costly and burdensome regulationsCut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, radical gender ideology, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our childrenKeep men out of women's sportsDeport criminal radicals and make our college campuses safe and patriotic againSecure our elections, including same day voting, voter identification, paper ballots, and proof of citizenshipUnite our country by bringing it to new and record levels of success

In the spring of 2023, last year, President Trump announced a 10-Point Plan to Dismantle the Deep State, which is:

President Trump's 10-Point Plan to Dismantle the Deep State and Reclaim our Democracy from Corruption:

1. On Day One, re-issue 2020 executive order restoring the president's authority to fire rogue bureaucrats.

2. Overhaul federal departments and agencies, firing all of the corrupt actors in our National Security and Intelligence apparatus.

3. Fundamentally reform the FISA courts, ensuring that corruption is rooted out.

4. Establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to declassify and publish all documents on Deep State spying, censorship, and abuses of power.

5. Launch a major crackdown on government leakers who collude with the media to create false narratives, pressing criminal charges when appropriate.

6. Make every Inspector General's Office independent from the departments they oversee, so that they do not become protectors of the deep state.

7. Establish an independent auditing system to continually monitor our intelligence agencies to ensure that they are not spying on our citizens or running disinformation campaigns against the American people.

8. Continue Trump administration effort to move parts of the federal bureaucracy outside of the Washington Swamp, just like President Trump moved the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado. Up to 100,000 government positions could be moved out of Washington.

9. Ban federal bureaucrats from taking jobs at the companies they deal with and regulate, such as Big Pharma.

10. Push for a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress.

With the addition of Robert F. Kennedy Jr to Team Trump, he agreed to help Drain the Swamp and he gave an explanation of what that means and how he would be of assistance. RFK Jr said that he has been praying for nineteen years for a way to help Make America Heathy Again and now that he has joined President Trump's Team, his knowledge and experience in litigation against corporations, NGOs and governmental agencies will be key to making America much healthier in many ways.

The truth is very different than the toxic fearmongering being spread about Project 2025 , isn't it? It doesn't take much effort to find Trump's Agenda 47 published for the public. Why not just report the truth? The media narrative, suggesting that what President Trump says is somehow not trustworthy is doing a disservice to the public. As now as President-Elect, the clear policies and information put out by the Trump Administration is a matter of public record and historical fact. By changing the truth, the media is not only generating needless fear, but depriving the public of journalistic integrity.

Policies for the People

RFK Jr has established a direct link to Team Trump for the public to propose new policies and vote on policies that others have submitted. It's a great way to participate in the new government that is serving The People. It's called Policies for the People, and the site can be found here: .

See this explainer and demonstration:

ThinkCareBelieve's article has video of President announcing and explaining his Agenda 47 plan, both the 20-point plan and the 10-point plan. It also has instructions for accessing and using RFK Jr's MAHA site for Policies for The People. A very important and useful article, indeed. Article may be found at:

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve will do its best to accentuate the possibilities for positive outcomes. To find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs to work together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

