IT's COMING Streams November 12: Experience The Chilling True Story On Amazon Prime And Apple TV

The terrifying true story of a haunted family comes to life as It's Coming streams on Amazon Prime and Apple TV starting November 12.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to experience a chilling true story from the comfort of your home. "IT'S COMING," the highly anticipated paranormal documentary directed by Shannon Alexander, will be available for streaming starting November 12, 2024, on Apple TV and Amazon Prime.This gripping documentary reveals the terrifying real-life experiences of Ashley Roland-White, a mother of five from Brooklyn who has been haunted by supernatural forces since she was a child. What once seemed like a personal torment has now spread to her children, leading to a frightening escalation of paranormal activity that defies explanation. It's Coming follows Ashley's desperate attempts to protect her family from these dark forces, blending suspense, emotion, and an unflinching look at the psychological impact of living in fear.Directed by award-winning filmmaker Shannon Alexander, "IT'S COMING" goes beyond typical paranormal documentaries, offering viewers a raw, emotional journey that explores the themes of fear, resilience, and a mother's unbreakable bond with her children. As the story unfolds, audiences will be left questioning the very nature of the supernatural and how it can affect lives in ways we don't yet understand.Starting November 12, viewers will be able to stream "IT'S COMING" on both Amazon Prime and Apple TV. The film has already generated buzz for its captivating storytelling and its ability to immerse audiences in a real-life horror that feels all too close to home.Don't miss your chance to witness this unforgettable documentary. Tune in on November 12, 2024, and see for yourself what lurks beyond our understanding.About the DirectorShannon Alexander is a filmmaker known for his compelling storytelling and ability to bring real, raw narratives to the screen. His previous works include "The Misguided" and "Sex, Love, Misery: New New York." With "IT'S COMING," Shannon continues to push the boundaries of documentary filmmaking, offering an unfiltered look into a family's haunting experiences.For more information, please visit: itscomingfilmMedia Contact:Samantha MaezEPEC Media...

