Telangana's Incubator Hub Partners With Japanese Automotive Manufacturer To Boost Innovation

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Nov 7 (KNN) In a strategic move set to boost Telangana's growing automotive sector, the Telangana has announced a partnership between its premier business incubator, T-Hub, and Japanese automotive components giant Denso.

This collaboration aims to strengthen Telangana's ecosystem for automotive innovation, particularly benefiting startups working in advanced automotive and electric vehicle (EV) technologies.

D. Sridhar Babu, Telangana's for Information Technology, and Communication, and Commerce, highlighted the significance of this partnership, emphasising India's potential to become the world's third-largest automotive market.

“Telangana is swiftly emerging as a key player in India's automotive industry, backed by substantial investments and a robust, innovation-driven ecosystem,” Babu said.

He added that the state is already home to significant players in automotive design, semiconductor, and sensor engineering-sectors essential to the growth of the automotive industry.

Major companies such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Bharat Forge, Exide, and Amara Raja Batteries have recently established advanced manufacturing facilities in Telangana, accelerating the region's transition into a hub for both traditional automotive components and next-generation EV technologies.

The collaboration with Denso is expected to further solidify Telangana's position in the global automotive sector.

T-Hub's Interim CEO, Sujit Jagirdar, echoed Babu's sentiment, stating that the partnership is a testament to the state's ability to attract and support global automotive leaders.

“This partnership highlights Telangana's capability to foster a competitive environment for automotive innovation,” Jagirdar said.

From Denso's side, Yasuhiro Iida, CEO of Denso International India, expressed optimism about the collaboration, noting that Denso's resources would play a crucial role in aiding the growth of Telangana's startups.

“Our support will include access to R&D resources and technical expertise, empowering these startups to scale successfully,” Iida said.

This partnership between T-Hub and Denso underscores Telangana's commitment to driving India's automotive ambitions, building an ecosystem that promotes both innovation and sustainable growth in the automotive industry.

(KNN Bureau)