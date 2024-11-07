Wesson Cooking Oil Celebrates 125 Years, Casts Man In Role Of Family Chef For First Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New "It Starts With Wesson" campaign launches in October

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - On its 125th anniversary, Wesson , a staple in American pantries for more than a century, is finding new ways to connect with today's female consumers. To reflect modern day households, Wesson casts a man in the role of family chef in its new campaign, "It Starts With Wesson," for the first time in its history.

Wesson Holiday Campaign: Bus Shelter Ads (CNW Group/Wesson)

Wesson Holiday Campaign: Billboard Ad (CNW Group/Wesson)

"We believe that actively listening to, and being in tune with today's female consumers keeps Wesson relevant and will help preserve its top spot in America's pantries for another 125 years," says Emily Van Walleghem, Marketing Manager,

Richardson International, Wesson's parent company. "Additionally, as the cost of living remains a concern for our consumers, we've refined our pricing earlier this year to provide greater value. The positive response from consumers reinforces our commitment to building trust and advancing the brand."

"It starts with Wesson"

The "It starts with Wesson" campaign presents the simple notion that pure Wesson cooking oil is the start to any great dish. One spot features dad making pancakes for the kids, while mom gets ready for work. The other shows the extended family at the Holiday dinner table, ready to dig into to a delicious meal #madewithwesson. Mom looks relaxed, knowing she had lots of help in the kitchen this year. The earned media will feature Wesson's Test Kitchen Chef, Kyle Andreasen, as spokesperson, sharing Holiday turkey deep-frying tips and techniques.

NEAT Agency (public relations) with partner agencies, Manic Pixie (advertising) and Panopoly (media planning) developed the campaign in collaboration with Wesson. The campaign is timed in the lead-up to Thanksgiving and will be featured in earned editorial, social media, digital programmatic, out-of-home, Connected TV, and online video until November 28, 2024.

Taste the food, not the oil

Over the last 125 years, Wesson has become a hardworking kitchen staple and go-to ingredient for generations of home cooks and professional chefs. The quality of its cooking oils ensure that the recipe ingredients always take center stage.

About Wesson

Wesson Oil, made in Memphis, Tennessee, is among America's favorite cooking oil brands. Established in 1899, Wesson is trusted by home cooks and professional chefs alike. Wesson is owned by Richardson International which acquired the brand in 2019 and immediately began investing in the brand to modernize and innovate. In 2022, Wesson underwent a brand refresh and began marketing again after a hiatus of more than two decades. For more information, visit purewesson .

