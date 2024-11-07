Artificial Intelligence Market Size Projected To Hit USD 3,680.47 Bn By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global artificial intelligence size was valued at USD 638.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 3,680.47 billion by 2034, representing a solid CAGR of 19.1% from 2024 to 2034. Ottawa, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial intelligence market size is expected to increase from USD 757.58 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 3,680.47 billion by 2034, According to Precedence Research. The North America artificial intelligence (AI) market size is calculated at USD 235.63 billion in 2024. The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ The artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by rapid advancements in technology, increasing data availability, and a burgeoning demand for automation across various industries. As businesses recognize the transformative potential of AI to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve customer experiences, investment in AI technologies has surged. The market potential for AI is vast as organizations increasingly seek to harness data-driven insights to remain competitive. Key growth drivers include the proliferation of internet of things devices, advancements in machine learning algorithms, and the integration of AI with emerging technologies such as blockchain and edge computing. As the integration of Moreover, the shift towards remote work and digital transformation accelerated by the pandemic has further propelled the adoption of AI solutions. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Key Highlights:

North America accounted for the largest market share of 36.90% in 2023.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 19.8% from 2024 to 2034.

By technology, the deep learning segment contributed the biggest market share of 36.9% in 2023.

By solution, the services segment recorded the largest market share of 39.4% in 2023. By end user, the BFSI segment has held a major market share of 17.1% in 2023.

Solution 2022 2023 2024 Hardware 109.20 129.66 154.22 Software 168.85 200.24 237.86 Services 176.08 208.23 246.14



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Revenue, By End User (USD Billion), 2022 to 2024

End User 2022 2023 2024 Healthcare 64.33 76.35 90.48 BFSI 72.59 86.13 102.26 Law 15.96 19.02 22.67 Retail 43.83 52.13 62.06 Advertising & Media 63.19 74.97 88.96 Automotive & Transportation 45.41 53.84 63.87 Agriculture 29.26 34.78 41.39 Manufacturing 43.44 51.58 61.49 Others 76.11 89.34 105.04



U.S. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size and Growth

The U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) market size accounted for USD 146.09 billion in 2024, grew to USD 173.56 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach around USD 851.46 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Major Trends in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market



Increased Adoption of AI in Various Industries : Businesses across sectors such as healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing are integrating AI to enhance operations and improve customer experiences.

Focus on Explainable AI : As organizations seek transparency in AI decision-making, there's a growing emphasis on developing models that provide clear reasoning behind their outputs.

Advancements in Natural Language Processing (NLP) : Innovations in NLP are enabling more sophisticated conversational agents and chatbots, enhancing customer service and engagement. Growth of Edge AI : The rise of edge computing is driving the deployment of AI applications closer to data sources, reducing latency and bandwidth costs, particularly in IoT devices.

Insights from Key Regions

North America's Sustained Dominance in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: What till 2040?

North America, particularly the United States and Canada, boasts a vibrant ecosystem of tech giants, startups, and academic institutions that are at the forefront of AI research and development. Silicon Valley remains a global hub for AI innovation, with companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon investing heavily in AI technologies. Along with the AI market's expansion,

The presence of top universities such as MIT, Stanford, and the University of Toronto drives AI research and attracts top talent. These institutions not only produce groundbreaking research but also collaborate with industry leaders to translate innovations into practical applications.



AI applications in healthcare are expanding rapidly, from predictive analytics for patient care to AI-powered diagnostic tools. By 2040, the integration of AI in healthcare is expected to transform patient outcomes and streamline operations. AI-enabled hardware or software was utilized by 7% of Canadian companies with five or more workers in 2023, up 3% from 2021. In 2023, over three out of four ( 73% ) AI-using companies employed generative AI.



China's Technology and Japan's Innovation: Country-Level Analysis of Asia's AI Industry

Asia Pacific is observed to expand at the fastest rate in the artificial intelligence (AI) market during the forecast period. Each country brings a distinct approach to AI development, influenced by its unique economic conditions, government policies, and cultural factors. China's large population generates an immense amount of data, which is crucial for training AI models. With over 1.4 billion citizens, China produces approximately 1.5 billion gigabytes of data daily, providing a rich resource for AI applications ranging from facial recognition to natural language processing.



Chinese tech giants like Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent are at the forefront of AI innovation. Baidu has invested heavily in autonomous driving technology, with its Apollo project collaborating with over 100 partners and testing in multiple cities. The size of the nation's main AI sector was 500 billion yuan ($69.48 billion) in 2023, with over 4,400 businesses . The China Center for Information Industry Development projects that the market for big AI models will grow by 110 percent annually to reach $2.1 billion .

Japan's approach to AI is characterized by its emphasis on robotics, automation, and collaborative technologies, which are deeply rooted in its cultural and industrial landscape. The Japanese government has recognized the potential of AI to address societal challenges, such as an aging population and labor shortages. The "AI Strategy " outlines initiatives to promote AI research, support startups, and enhance workforce training. Approximately ¥1 trillion (about $9 billion) has been allocated to AI initiatives over five years.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics AI Market Size by 2034 USD 3,680.47 Billion AI Market Size in 2024 USD 638.23 Billion AI Market Size in 2025 USD 757.58 Billion AI Market Growth Rate from 2024 to 2034 19.1% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Segments Covered By Technology, By Solution, By End Use, and By Regions By Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing Computer Vision By Solution

Hardware

Software Services By End-Use

Healthcare

BFSI

Law

Retail

Advertising & Media

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

Manufacturing Others Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Segmental Analysis:

By Technology Analysis:

The deep learning segment led the artificial intelligence (AI) market in 2023. Deep learning techniques, particularly neural networks, have seen significant improvements in their algorithms, enabling more accurate and efficient processing of large datasets. This has made deep learning particularly effective for complex tasks like image and speech recognition.

Deep learning techniques, particularly neural networks, have seen significant improvements in their algorithms, enabling more accurate and efficient processing of large datasets. This has made deep learning particularly effective for complex tasks like image and speech recognition. The machine learning segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the big model creation, reinforcement learning, quantum computing, no-code environment, and distributed ML portability.

By Solution Analysis

The services segment held the dominating share of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in 2023. Numerous AI-based services are being implemented in almost all sectors. Some of the main services include bots & digital assistants, applications, programming interfaces, machine learning frameworks, no-code & low-code services, cognitive services, etc.

Many third-party organizations have come into the market that are highly specialized in AI-based services and provide these services to large organizations and SMEs. The integration of advanced software services in the same has also supplemented the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) software market across the globe. The software segment is estimated to grow rapidly in the AI market during 2024-2034 because AI-based software is going to be incorporated everywhere, including gadgets, equipment, online platforms, mobile applications, search engines, etc.

By End-user Analysis:

The BFSI segment held the largest share of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in 2023. BSFI has gained various benefits due to the integration of AI. Many organizations have raised funds and made investments to integrate AI and increase the accuracy and efficiency of the work. By end-use, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the use of AI in data analysis, telehealth , clinical trials, personalized medicine, therapeutics, and so on.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

The AI market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2023 witnessing significant advancements and a dynamic competitive landscape. Major players such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM maintain a dominant position in the AI market. These companies are leveraging their vast resources and expertise to drive innovation and expand their AI capabilities.

IBM continues to focus on enterprise AI with its Watson platform, emphasizing explainable AI and ethical considerations. Recent developments include enhancements to Watson's capabilities in automating business processes and integrating with existing IT systems.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Top Companies



Intel Corporation

Microsoft

IBM

Google

Amazon Web Services

Baidu, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Lifegraph

Sensely, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

AiCure

HyperVerge, Inc.

Arm Limited Clarifai, Inc.



What is Going Around the Globe?



In January 2023, OpenAI launched an API for its popular ChatGPT, enabling developers to integrate advanced conversational AI into their applications, enhancing user interaction across various platforms. In March 2023, NVIDIA introduced a new line of GPUs designed specifically for AI and machine learning tasks, boasting enhanced processing power to support complex AI applications across industries.

The AI market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by rapid advancements in technology, increased adoption across various industries, and a rising demand for data-driven decision-making. As organizations recognize the transformative potential of AI, investments in machine learning, natural language processing, and automation are surging.

