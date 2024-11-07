New Immigration Check Post Inaugurated At Assam-Bhutan Border

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 7 (IANS) To further strengthen India-Bhutan relations and boost trade, the Immigration Check Post (ICP) at Land Darranga, in Assam's Tamulpur district was inaugurated on Thursday.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the in the presence of Bhutan's Prime Minister, Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay at a function held at Darranga, 80 km from Assam's main city of Guwahati.

Terming the inauguration of the ICP as historic, Acharya said it would emerge as an opportune time for mutual friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan with Assam being the centre of all activities.

Considering the geographical proximity of Assam and Bhutan, the state is poised for a bigger role and can be used as a springboard for enhanced Indo-Bhutan bilateral ties, he said.

The Governor also thanked the Central government for its efforts and initiatives in strengthening the border infrastructure and facilitating smooth movements of trade and commerce.

Acharya said,“This check post will ease travel, foster trade, cultural exchanges, and strategic cooperation between India and Bhutan. Our bond is unique, heartfelt, and based on shared cultural heritage and historical ties.”

The Governor emphasised the importance of cross-border connectivity initiatives, including the proposed rail links, and thanked the governments of both countries, officials and citizens for being so proactive in taking the bilateral relations to a greater height.

“Inauguration of this check post marks a significant milestone in our longstanding relations which opens new opportunities for regional development and cooperation,” Acharya exhorted.

It may be recalled that during the visit of the Bhutan King to India in November 2023, the two sides had agreed to designate Darranga (Assam)--Samdrup Jongkhar (Bhutan) as Immigration Check Post between Bhutan and India to facilitate the entry and exit of third-country nationals by land route.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Minister for Act East Policy affairs, Assam, Chandra Mohan Patowary also attended and spoke on the occasion.

Leader of Opposition of Bhutan, Dasho Pema Chewang, Assam MP Dilip Saikia, Chairman of Land Port Authority of India Aditya Mishra, Secretary of Border Management Department Rajendra Kumar, Ambassador of India to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela along with a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.