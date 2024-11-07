Halle Bailey Hits Out At Ex-Partner For Showing Their Baby’S Face Without Her Consent

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 7 (IANS) Halle Bailey has slammed her ex-partner DDG for showing off their baby to 'millions' of strangers without her consent.

'The Little Mermaid' star split from DDG, 27, last month, almost a year after welcoming their son Halo, reports 'Mirror UK'.

She expressed her disappointment at the Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr for showing off their baby on YouTube star Kai Cenat's Twitch livestream to the content creator's 13.8 million followers.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Halle, who is suffering with 'severe postpartum', wrote, "Hi everyone. just so you know i am out of town and i don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn't told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn't notified especially when I am out of town”.

As per 'Mirror UK', she has since deleted the tweet. In a follow-up tweet, that was also deleted, she said she has been battling 'severe postpartum' and criticised her ex-partner for not respecting her boundaries.

"As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, there are boundaries that I wish to be respected. No one knows what someone is going through until they snap”, she added.

Before the tweets disappeared from her page, fans took to the comment section to share their support for her, with one user writing, "Totally understandable, boundaries are important, especially during such a sensitive time. Hope they can work things out”.

Another posted, "Respect her boundaries-postpartum is no joke".

Last month, DDG announced the couple had split after nearly three years together. Back in July, the couple showed their little boy's face for the very first time.

DDG said, "After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways”.

In January this year, Halle introduced the world to their little boy as she shared a photo holding onto baby Halo's hand.