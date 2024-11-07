(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALDI, Gelson's, and Hornbacher's Among New Grocers Leveraging Carrot Tags

Instacart (NASDAQ: CART ), the leading grocery company in North America, today announced that new grocers are connecting their electronic shelf labels (ESL) hardware to Carrot Tags ' pick to light functionality.

Carrot Tags is Instacart's software solution that seamlessly integrates into a retailer's electronic shelf labels (ESL) hardware to enable incremental functionality, including pick to light capabilities. Carrot Tags software enables retailers to provide a reliable online ordering experience to their customers by helping e-commerce shoppers locate ordered items, which in turn improves order accuracy.

New Grocers Adopting Instacart's Carrot Tags Lead the Way in Elevating the In-Store Experience

"It's incredible to witness the momentum we're seeing among retailers adopting Carrot Tags and how it's transforming the experience for e-commerce shoppers fulfilling orders in-store," said David McIntosh, Chief Connected Stores Officer at Instacart. "Seeing additional retailers like ALDI, Gelson's, and Hornbacher's embrace Carrot Tags is a testament to how they are at the forefront of improving store operations and elevating customer service."

Retailers who have incorporated Carrot Tags pick to light software find that a majority of Instacart shoppers engaging with the feature are likely to use it again.1 Additionally, one retailer who adopted the software saw improved found rates and increased efficiency, which in turn led to higher e-commerce order quality and customer satisfaction. Implementing Carrot Tags provides retailers with the opportunity to integrate the functionality with other Instacart Connected Store technologies. Looking ahead, pick to light functionality will be available to consumers for the first time on their shopping list via In-Store Mode on the Instacart App and Storefront Pro . Instacart is also planning to extend pick to light to Caper Carts which will enable customers to flash items - whether it's from their shopping list or an ad or coupon they saw - directly from their cart.

ALDI, Gelson's, and Hornbacher's are the latest retailers to roll out Carrot Tags following a recent chain wide rollout at Schnucks earlier this year. Carrot Tags is part of Instacart's Connected Stores suite of technologies, including Caper Carts, FoodStorm, Eversight and more, designed to bridge the online and in-store shopping experience for both retailers and customers. To learn more about Connected Stores, visit instacart/company/retailer-platform/connected-stores .

"We see the value Carrot Tags offer as they help Instacart shoppers to be more independent when fulfilling online orders, allowing our associates to focus on store operations and providing excellent customer service," said Scott Patton, vice president at ALDI. "Our business model is based on efficiency and Instacart's enterprise technologies are just another way for us to enhance the customer experience while reducing costs and passing along savings to customers."

"Since our launch of Carrot Tags last year, we've noticed how it's given our customers who order their groceries online a reliable experience by providing a more accurate order fulfillment process by e-commerce shoppers," said Samantha Simmons, Director of Operations at Hornbacher's, a Coborn's, Inc. banner. "Additionally, it was fairly easy for us to integrate the software into our existing ESL hardware, making it a smooth rollout across our stores."

