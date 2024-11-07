Military expert states thar rocket attack on Ben Gurion International Airport marks dangerous shift in conflict

(MENAFN) Military expert Brigadier General Hassan Jouni has stated that the rocket attack on Ben Gurion International Airport marks a dangerous shift in the conflict, targeting previously protected zones. Hebrew confirmed the strike, reporting that air traffic at the airport was temporarily halted following the incident.



The Israeli confirmed the impact of rocket fragments in the greater Tel Aviv area, though no injuries were reported. Jouni emphasized that Ben Gurion, once outside the scope of such attacks, was now struck with an accurate missile, signaling a major escalation in the conflict. This attack demonstrated that the group responsible has the capability to launch precise, strategic strikes.



Jouni also linked the timing of the attack to two key events: the 40th day since Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah was allegedly targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, and the celebration of Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential victory, which Israeli officials had praised.



The failure of Israeli defense systems to protect Ben Gurion Airport, similar to past failures in preventing a Hezbollah drone attack on Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence, has raised concerns of further retaliation from Israel. Initially, no group claimed responsibility for the attack.



Later, Hezbollah confirmed its role in the strike, stating that it had targeted the Tesrfin military base near Ben Gurion with a barrage of advanced rockets. The base, used for military training, was reportedly hit in the attack. Hezbollah indicated that this marked the beginning of a new and more intense phase in its ongoing confrontation with Israel, with further developments expected in the coming days.



Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes on two towns in southern and central Lebanon have resulted in the deaths of 25 Lebanese and left 14 others injured. Sirens were activated in Israeli settlements along the Lebanese border. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, 20 people were killed and 14 injured in a raid on Barja, a town in the Chouf district.

