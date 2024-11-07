Age UK Lambeth Launches Heartwarming Christmas Campaign 'Myhohoho' Christmas Day Meal Service.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Age UK Lambeth is delighted to announce the launch of their festive fundraising campaign, 'MYHoHoHo', aimed at bringing joy and support to older individuals in the community this Christmas season. Recognising the importance of connection and care for our older population-many of whom may be facing loneliness and isolation- Age UK Lambeth is determined to address the issue of loneliness, which affects 1.2 million older people across the UK. This year, they aim to raise funds to provide Christmas meals to those who will be on their own by matching them with local volunteers, as well as to help keep their services operational over the festive period, a time that can be particularly lonely and isolating for older individuals.

To support their campaign they are asking for volunteers to sign up to provide an extra serving of their Christmas Day meal to a local isolated and lonely neighbour, bringing companionship and good cheer! They are also asking the community to participate by sharing their Christmas cheer and helping generate funds that will directly support Age UK Lambeth's essential services and programs. Through JustGiving, individuals can donate and join in the festive spirit of giving, ensuring that no older person in Lambeth feels forgotten during the holiday season.

All funds raised through the campaign will also go towards Age UK Lambeth's vital support services, including home visits, social activities, and essential care for vulnerable older adults in the area. For more information on how to volunteer, please visit our website or to make a direct donation visit their Just Giving page .

Together, let's make this Christmas a time of joy, connection, and support for older individuals in our community.

About Age UK Lambeth:

Age UK Lambeth is dedicated to improving the quality of life for older adults in the Lambeth area. Through a range of services, Age UK Lambeth supports older people by combating loneliness, providing practical help, and encouraging active community participation.

