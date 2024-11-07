Evogene Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Zoom conference call scheduled for November 21, 2024, 9:00 AM ET
Evogene Ltd . (Nasdaq: EVGN ) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize life-science product discovery and development, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, on Thursday, November 21, 2024 .
Later that day, Company management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (4:00 PM Israel time).
To join the conference, please register in advance:
The entire conference will be available online on the company's website a few days after.
About Evogene:
Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN , TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company leveraging big data and artificial intelligence, aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science-based products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost.
Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost
AI, ChemPass AI
and
GeneRator AI. Each tech-engine
is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).
Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through strategic partnerships and collaborations, and its four subsidiaries including:
Biomica Ltd.
( )
- developing and advancing novel microbiome-based therapeutics to treat human disorders powered by
MicroBoost AI;
Lavie Bio Ltd.
( ) -
developing and commercially advancing, microbiome-based ag-biologicals powered by
MicroBoost AI;
AgPlenus Ltd.
( ) -
ChemPass AI;
Casterra Ag Ltd.
( ) -
GeneRator AI.
For more information, please visit: .
Contact
[email protected]
Tel: +972-8-9311901
