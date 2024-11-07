Trump's Victory Could End US Support For Ukraine In War With Russia: CNN

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

CNN has reported that with Donald Trump's re-election, Ukraine could face a reduction in U.S. support in its conflict with Russia. Trump's campaign statements suggest he may push Ukraine toward a ceasefire with Russia.

Trump's victory comes at a critical time, as Russian forces continue advancing in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, which Vladimir aims to fully annex.

On Saturday, Ukrainian commander Alexander Syrsky described the front-line situation as“extremely difficult,” with some areas requiring continuous reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Russia has reinforced its ranks with North Korean soldiers. U.S. officials report that about 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed in Russia's Kursk region and may soon join the conflict.

This Russian advance is occurring as the U.S. and its European allies stand behind Ukraine. The Biden administration has supplied billions in military and financial aid, intending to support Ukraine fully before Trump takes office.

Unlike Biden, Trump has repeatedly praised Putin and criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with whom he has a complex history.

CNN journalist Jennifer Hansler noted that Trump's use of U.S. military aid to pressure Zelensky to investigate political rivals was central to his first impeachment in 2019.

On Wednesday, Zelensky congratulated Trump, expressing appreciation for his“peace through strength” stance, indicating an openness to work together.

In a social media post, Zelensky stated,“We look forward to strong American leadership under President Trump and rely on bipartisan support for Ukraine in the U.S.”

Trump has claimed multiple times that if he were president, the Ukraine-Russia war would never have started. He has also promised to end the conflict quickly if elected.

The potential shift in U.S. policy under Trump raises questions about the future of American support for Ukraine. Zelensky's reliance on bipartisan backing underscores the significance of U.S. involvement for Ukraine's security.

As global attention focuses on the U.S. stance in the Ukraine conflict, the incoming administration's decisions will likely shape both the war's progression and the broader geopolitical landscape, impacting international stability.

