Iran appoints Mousavi as deputy oil minister for international affairs

(MENAFN) Iranian Oil Mohsen Paknejad has appointed Ali-Mohammad Mousavi as his deputy for international and commercial affairs, according to a report by Shana. This new appointment is part of an effort to strengthen Iran's presence and influence in the global energy sector, particularly in the realms of oil and gas. Mousavi’s role will be crucial in navigating the complexities of international relations and commercial engagements in the energy market.



Paknejad's decree highlights the importance of a proactive and dynamic energy in achieving these objectives. He emphasized the need for Mousavi to foster effective communication with key stakeholders across the global energy sector. This includes maintaining relationships with both current and potential partners, ensuring that Iran’s oil industry is well-positioned within the international marketplace.



Mousavi has a strong background in the field, having previously served as the caretaker of the International Affairs Department at the Iranian Oil Ministry. His extensive experience in international relations and energy policy will play a key role in advancing the strategic goals set by the ministry. As the new deputy, Mousavi is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new responsibilities.



In his new capacity, Mousavi is tasked with promoting the Iranian oil industry on the global stage, ensuring that the country’s oil exports and commercial activities are not only maintained but expanded. His efforts will focus on strengthening Iran’s position within the energy market, particularly at a time when the country is looking to rebuild its presence in international oil trade amidst the complexities of geopolitical challenges.

